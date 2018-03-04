Coles Announces $10,000 Donation To Big Gay Day’s Charity Partners

Coles has announced it will donate an additional $10,000 to its four LGBTIQ charity partners at this year’s Big Gay Day street festival in Brisbane.

Big Gay Day, to be held at The Wickham Hotel in Fortitude Valley this Sunday (March 11), has for the past 18 years brought Queensland’s LBGTIQ community together for a day of entertainment as well as fundraising for local LGBTIQ organisations.

This year the festival will support the Queensland AIDS Council, Open Doors Youth Service Inc, Brisbane Pride Festival and Australian Transgender Support Association Qld (ATSAQ).

Coles, which owns The Wickham Hotel, announced each of the four charity partners will receive a $2500 share of the donation in addition to the funds raised on the day.

David Brewster, a Coles Director and member of the company’s Diversity Council, said the company was pleased to be able to support the important work each of the charity partners do for the LGBTIQ community.

“Big Gay Day is a fantastic celebration of diversity and inclusivity in the community, and it’s a great way to support these charities while having a lot of fun,” Mr Brewster said.

The theme of this year’s Big Gay Day is “Celebrating Equality” and the event will again take over an inner-city street with a large main stage set up next to The Wickham, with doors open from 1pm.

Headliners Sneaky Sound System and Samantha Jade will perform alongside a lineup of local and international DJs, singers and performers.

Paulini, Alfie Acuri, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars queen Kennedy Davenport, US DJs Dan Slater and Corey Craig, Brisbane queer punk band Being Jane Lane, Jess Whoo, the Brisbane Hustlers rugby team will also entertain revellers at the event.

Big Gay Day tickets are on sale now through Oztix.