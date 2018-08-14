Colorado Baker Heading Back To Court After Turning Away Transgender Woman

The Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple is heading back to court after denying a cake to a transgender woman.

Jack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in suburban Denver, made headlines in June after the US Supreme Court partially ruled in his favour in the case involving the same-sex couple.

The judges voted 7-2 that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had displayed “clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs” of Phillips, violating his constitutional rights. But in the ruling, the court ducked the issue of whether a US business can decline to serve LGBTIQ people on religious grounds.

Now Phillips has filed a lawsuit against his state government, claiming that his rights to freedom of speech and religion are being violated again.

In June last year, Phillips refused to make a cake for Autumn Scardina, an attorney who requested a pink and blue cake to celebrate her birthday and the seventh anniversary of her transition from male to female.

Scardina filed a complaint with the state’s Civil Rights Commission after being told Phillips would not fill the order because of his religious beliefs.

Now the lawsuit says Phillips “serves all people, but will not create cakes that express messages or celebrate events contrary to his religious beliefs,” according to CNN.

“Phillips declined to create the cake … because it would have celebrated messages contrary to his religious belief that sex — the status of being male or female — is given by God, is biologically determined, is not determined by perceptions or feelings, and cannot be chosen or changed,” the lawsuit reads.

“It is now clear that Colorado will not rest until Phillips either closes Masterpiece Cakeshop or agrees to violate his religious beliefs.”