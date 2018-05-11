Comedian Josh Thomas Is Working On A New Show

Aussie comedian Josh Thomas is working on a pilot episode of a new comedy series.

Called Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, the show is created, written by and stars Thomas himself, just like his critically acclaimed show Please Like Me, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But the show’s only been commissioned for a single pilot episode by US TV channel Freeform, so cross your fingers that it will be picked up for a full season.

The publication reported that Everything’s Gonna Be Okay follows Nicholas (played by Thomas), a 25-year-old who still lives at home with his dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is autistic.

When their father becomes terminally ill, Nicholas finds himself having to step up and help manage not only their father’s last days, but the everyday duties of keeping a family afloat.

Thomas’ previous hit Please Like Me began in 2013 and finished at the end of its fourth season in 2016.

The show was loosely based on the comedian’s experiences of coming out as gay and living as a queer Australian twenty-something.

Please Like Me won local AACTA Awards, a Logie award for Most Outstanding Comedy Program, and received an international Emmy award nomination in 2014.

I’m about to make a pilot for @FreeformTV ‘Everything’s gonna be OK!’ I just really think it will be great and I hope you get to see it! https://t.co/y8X3O4x3aX — Josh Thomas 🌈 (@JoshThomas87) May 10, 2018