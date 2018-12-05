‘Safe, Inclusive And Welcoming’: How The Star Entertainment Group Supports Its LGBTIQ Employees

As part of their vision to be Australia’s leading integrated resort company, The Star Entertainment Group makes diversity and inclusion a key aspect of their business strategy.

“The Star Entertainment Group’s properties have always been a part of, and contributed significantly to, our communities,” CEO and Managing Director Matt Bekier said.

“As a result, we must reflect the diversity of our local community. The Star Entertainment Group will always aim to connect to our communities through our diversity.”

The Star employs thousands of team members who welcome tens of thousands of guests per day and is committed to providing a welcoming environment for everyone who attends the property, whether an employee or guest, and irrespective of their race, age, gender, beliefs or sexual orientation.

In 2014, a dedicated employee action group for LGBTQI inclusion, Spectrum, was formed. Spectrum promotes inclusion across The Star Entertainment Group properties in Sydney, the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Roger Gatchalian, Director of Marketing at The Star Gold Coast told QNews Magazine, “The employee action group ensures that The Star’s policies and family benefits include same-sex employees and is inclusive of transgender people.

“In addition to this, Spectrum raises awareness and funds for LGBTQI causes via events such as Wear it Purple Day (pictured), IDAHOT and World Aids Day.

“Spectrum’s aim is to foster a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for LGBTQI team members (current and future) and guests, and to enable everyone to be their best and true self.”

In 2017, The Star Entertainment Group achieved Silver Status in the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI).

The AWEI is the definitive national benchmark on LGBTI workplace inclusion and comprises the largest and only national employee survey designed to gauge the overall impact of inclusion initiatives on organisational culture as well as identifying and non-identifying employees.

Chief Marketing Officer George Hughes (pictured, centre), a member of Spectrum said, “I am incredibly proud of the opportunity to work with Spectrum to continue building a welcoming environment for everyone who enters our doors – guests and employees alike.

“An inclusive work environment where everyone can feel comfortable, safe and confident being themselves, enables all of us to perform at our best.

“Over recent years, we have implemented a range of policies and initiatives that have laid the foundations for an inclusive workplace, and I am excited to be building on that progress with Spectrum.

“Everyone is welcome in Spectrum, irrespective of your sexual orientation or identity.”

On Friday, Spectrum held a World AIDS Day panel discussion at The Star Gold Coast focused on destigmatising HIV in the workplace, with special guest Matt Hall, the first openly gay and HIV-positive AFL footballer.

Matt formed a close working relationship with Spectrum during GC2018 Commonwealth Games when The Star Gold Coast was proudly a Gold Sponsor of the Pride House at Surfers Paradise.