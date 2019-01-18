Community Grants On Offer For Projects Supporting Aussie Lesbian Women

Community group Lesbians Incorporated is offering grants of up to $1000 each for projects around the country that support lesbians and queer women.

Lesbians Inc is an Australian not-for-profit organisation that advocates for and supports all lesbians and queer women including those who are transgender, non-binary, bisexual, queer or asexual.

Since 2000, the group has given out more than $170,000 through the grants scheme to support projects addressing discrimination, improving queer womens’ access to services, increasing their opportunities, and raising the profile of lesbians in the wider community.

The grants are open to lesbians, lesbian-run groups, and lesbian-friendly organisations for projects that meet an identified social, cultural, educational, health, welfare, recreational, personal development or legal need of the lesbian community.

The current round of grant applications open tomorrow (January 19) and close on March 31. The group says additional rounds will be held later this year.

Previous recipients of the grants have included Rainbow Families Queensland, IndigiLez Womens Leadership and Support Group, Dykes on Bikes Melbourne, GLBTI Rights in Ageing, Muslims Against Homophobia, the AIDS Action Council and many more.

Applicants representing projects supporting Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander lesbians, lesbians with disabilities, lesbians from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, and lesbians in non-metropolitan communities are encouraged.

Applications for grants can be made online at the Lesbians Inc website from tomorrow. For more information, contact [email protected]