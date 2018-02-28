This Couple Got Married At The Top Of The Sydney Harbour Bridge

Sydney pair Warren Orlandi and Paul Phillips have become the first same-sex couple to get married atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

On Thursday morning, the pair climbed to 134 metres above Sydney harbour before dawn to get hitched at the sky-high ceremony as the sun rose.

Four years ago, Orlandi weighed more than 370kg and said he watched other people climb the bridge but thought he’d never be able to do it himself.

But he vowed to turn his life around, and in the years since he’s shed 200kg and has climbed the bridge ten times. He said the landmark is “truly special” to both of them.

“We’re incredibly humbled to be standing here as the first husband and husband married at its summit, representing a community who have travelled their own momentous journey for equality,” he said.

“Without their work, we would not be able to enjoy this day.

“Today’s journey of more than 1000 steps is one chapter of a much bigger journey for us finding each other.”

Phillips said they’re “not a couple to follow the norm” and said their grey climbing suits suited them much more than a white wedding.

Singers from the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir gave the couple a live performance of “Marry Me” and “Together Wherever We Go” on their special day.

BridgeClimb Sydney said they’ve hosted 29 “summit weddings” between straight couples and had assisted in many same-sex proposals but Orlandi and Phillips’ union was the first same-sex wedding atop the landmark.

(Photos by BridgeClimb Sydney)