Couple Wed In Mardi Gras Parade’s First Legal Same-Sex Marriage

Sydney couple James Brechney and Stuart Henshall have become the first ever same-sex couple to legally marry at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade.

The couple got engaged on live TV moments after the marriage postal survey’s “yes” result was announced in November.

And on Saturday night the couple got married on top of a giant wedding cake float by two celebrants dressed as Absolutely Fabulous characters Edina and Patsy and surrounded by family and friends.

The couple timed their “I do’s” for when the float pulled into Sydney’s Taylor Square, the location of the city’s first rainbow pedestrian crossing. James is the founder of the “DIY Rainbow” group.

“We’re so thrilled that LGBTI couples can get married across Australia, we wanted to share our marriage with the world and where better than the 40th anniversary of Mardi Gras,” Brechney told PinkNews.

“We are so honoured to be able to do it here during this special time, we realise and acknowledge the shoulders that we stand on that has made this all possible.

“We did this with the blessing of some of our 78er friends, and given some of their partners passed before seeing the law change it is a very bittersweet moment.”

Mr Henshall said if “one kid in rural Australia sees our wedding float and it helps them on their journey of self acceptance then it is all worth it.”

“There is still a long way to go in Australia, and around the world, in the fight for equality and to stamp out homophobia,” he said.

A post shared by JAMES BREKO (@breko) on Mar 3, 2018 at 3:48pm PST

An estimated 300,000 revellers lined Sydney’s Oxford Street to watch the 40th anniversary Mardi Gras parade on Saturday night.

It’s the first Mardi Gras to take place since marriage equality was legalised in December last year.

Superstar Cher made a surprise appearance on the parade route ahead of her headline performance at the late-night Mardi Gras afterparty.

SBS will screen their telecast of the 2018 Mardi Gras parade with commentary from Patrick Abboud, Joel Creasey, Magda Szubanski and Urzila Carlson tonight from 8:30pm.