Cutting Edge Designs For Your Home By Brisbane’s Laws Laser

If you’re looking for a personalised, one-of-a-kind sculpture or feature for your home, Brisbane-based company Laws Laser can help.

Laws Laser specialise in the design, laser cutting and etching of a range of different materials to create customised garden art, sculptures, stencils, signs or interior and exterior privacy screens for clients, made from a wide range of materials including aluminum, stainless steel, plastics, wood, brass, acrylic and ACM, and much more.

The team have also produced award-winning street art based on artists’ designs, as well as bulk orders of stainless steel panels for commercial businesses.

The team use three state-of-the-art laser cutting machines linked to design programs which interpret drawings and sketches supplied by customers.

“Everything we produce is individually made, becuase you’re coming directly to the manufacturer and getting exactly what you want,” the team said.

“You can bring in a drawing of the piece you want created to us, and then we can turn that design into information that our machines can read.

“Our laser cutting machines can also cut directly from CAD files you supply to ensure an accurate cut and finish.”

The Laws Laser team have pioneered the laser cutting technology in Queensland over 35 years.

“Some of the laser-cut products you can get from elsewhere, from hardware chains for example, are made cheaply but they’re not made to last,” Name said.

“We’re proud to offer a customised, high quality job to our customers.”

To find out more about Laws Laser and to get a quote, visit their website or call (07) 3865 3244.