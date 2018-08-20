Baz Luhrmann’s Dance Classic ‘Strictly Ballroom’ Coming To Ipswich Stage

A cast of talented Queensland performers will don countless sequins for the Ipswich Musical Theatre Company’s upcoming production of Baz Luhrmann musical Strictly Ballroom.

From September 14, audiences will be able to experience the magic of the 1992 romantic drama film on the stage, following the story of Scott Hastings, a maverick ballroom dancer who teams up with inexperienced dance partner Fran.

Scott is determined to break the mold and he and Fran upset the Australian Ballroom Dance Committee when he insists the duo dance his own original steps at the prestigious Pan Pacific Championships.

Together, the pair rediscover their love of dance and develop their feelings for one another.

Ipswich Musical Theatre Company artistic director Brenda Ryan said the Strictly cast had been rehearsing their dance steps and vocals since June and she was very excited about the production.

“It’s sensational, it’s a dazzling feat for the eyes. It’s a feelgood show, because we’re behind Scott and we really want he and Fran to overcome the resistance at the championships,” she said.

“It’s the same characters as the movie version that everyone knows and loves.

“At the end of the show, everyone will be on their feet singing along to ‘Love Is In The Air’ with the cast. You’ll be grinning and high-kicking your way home.

“We’ve got some extraordinarily talented people in the cast. Annabelle Harbison, who plays Tina Sparkle, performed in our production of Wicked and based on that performance got an internship for six weeks on Broadway with the Wicked cast over there.

“Another performer will leave us part of the way through to feature in the upcoming run of Priscilla Queen of the Desert at QPAC next month.”

Sunshine Coast actor Brendan Dieckmann, who plays Scott, said the cast had spent their first month of rehearsals learning all of the songs in the show.

“We have also been dancing each week and learning new steps, learning the challenges of dancing with a partner, and learning different styles like tango, rumba, merengue and ballroom, just to name a few,” he said.

The stage musical adaptation of Strictly Ballroom debuted in Sydney in 2014, and was first performed in Queensland the following year.

Since it was founded almost 20 years ago, the Ipswich Musical Theatre Company has staged award-winning stage productions of hit shows including Mary Poppins, Wicked and Les Misérables.

The company’s production of Strictly Ballroom will be performed at the Ipswich Civic Centre from September 14 to 23. For tickets, visit the website here.