Dance Show ‘Stomp’ Coming Back To Queensland

The stage show Stomp is returning to Australia for the first time in five years.

Australian audiences will be able to see Stomp’s signature high-octane mix of ensemble choreography, industrial percussion, and continuous comedy. But the show contains no lyrics, with eight performers using nothing but a range of ordinary objects to create music.

Everything from lighters, bin lids, and even the kitchen sink are used to hammer out a rhythm. The troupe turn brooms into soft shoe partners and water cooler bottles into sophisticated instruments.

“STOMP has little or no melody in the traditional sense, so it doesn’t matter if your taste in music is jazz, classical, dance or pop. The show has no words either, so it really is a show for everyone,” the show’s local producer James Cundall said.

“It is a unique and supremely clever idea, to create music from everyday objects and combine it with side-splitting comedy and intricate choreography to produce a polished theatrical performance, the likes of which you’ve never seen before.”

“Trolleys” plays on the everyday experience of negotiating a busy shopping aisle with a fully-laden supermarket trolley, with the piece building to STOMP’s first ever fully-fledged drum corps march.

Meanwhile, “Frogs” explores the bizarre sonic possibilities of a variety of plumbing fixtures.

In another routine, paint cans are tossed between the performers, as they simultaneously build a complex rhythm over the surfaces of the airborne cans.

The Stompers are also joined by inflated monster truck inner tubes strapped around their waists to create both a dance of bobbing, whirling rubber skirts and pounding, portable drum kits – redefining surround sound.

The multi award-winning show has entertained over 12 million people in 55 countries across six continents, including 15 years in London’s West End and 23 years and counting off-Broadway.

Stomp will come to The Star hotel and casino on the Gold Coast from May 31. For tickets, visit the website.