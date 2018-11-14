Deadline Nears For Artist Submissions To Brisbane’s 2019 MELT Festival

Artists eager to get involved in next year’s MELT Festival have less than two weeks to submit their ideas and pitches for burlesque, theatre, cabaret, music, visual arts, forum, panel and conversation pieces.

MELT is the Brisbane Powerhouse’s annual extravaganza of queer arts and culture, showcasing local and international actors, cabaret and circus performers, dancers, photographers, artists, rock stars, and comedians.

Shining a spotlight on queer culture in Brisbane, the 10-day festival will promote visibility and inclusivity among the LGBTIQ+ community when it returns to Brisbane Powerhouse for a fifth year from June 28 to July 7 next year.

“MELT belongs authentically to the local community and is Brisbane Powerhouse’s most creatively diverse event, not only across genre, but featuring works on the largest scale through to small shows that are personal and honest intended for an intimate environment,” Brisbane Powerhouse Artistic Director Kris Stewart said.

Submitted works must have an LGBTIQ+ theme; be written, directed, created or performed by a member of the LGBTIQ+ community; or be of particular interest to the community.

Artist submissions close at 9am on November 26. More information is available through the Brisbane Powerhouse website.

This week, the Brisbane Powerhouse announced prominent theatre maker Emily Gilhome has been apointed as the festival’s Guest Director.

Ms Gilhome is a MELT triple-threat, having been involved with the festival since its inception as a performer, producer and audience member.

She began her career as a performer, and in 2007 created Oscar Production Company to promote Brisbane artists and cultivate an inclusive creative community.

Amongst Oscar’s countless productions, Gilhome co-created the gender-bending cabaret series BOY&GIRL.

She will working closely with the Brisbane Powerhouse team, to help curate 2019’s MELT program, to be launched in early April next year.

“I am passionate about the local arts scene and in the past decade have come across so many great queer artists that when Brisbane Powerhouse Artistic Director Kris Stewart offered me the Guest Director role, it was really a no-brainer to jump on it,” Gilhome said.