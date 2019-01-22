‘Define Your Goals’: How To Achieve With The Help Of A Financial Planner

As a certified Financial Planner, Delma Newton of Total Portfolio Management says her attitude towards clients is, “It’s all about you. We walk to the beat of your drum.”

“I want to empower people to achieve their true goals, by helping them define their goals and then put in place a strategic plan to achieve those goals,” she said.

“A person’s true goals and values are essential to developing a truly individual financial strategy.

“We consider the client’s goals and their current and future financial position. We can assist in all areas of financial planning including cashflow management, investing, superannuation and personal insurance.”

Delma has been a financial planner for over 20 years. She is the Director and sole owner of Total Portfolio Management and takes pride in delivering financial planning with a difference.

She holds degrees in Economics and Accounting, a Diploma of Financial Planning and is a Certified Financial Planner. As a Fellow of the Financial Planning Association she was awarded their 2008 Distinguished Service Award.

As an LGBTIQ friendly financial planner, Delma has been assisting people in the LGBTIQ community with their financial planning requirements since 1999.

She has been a member of the Pride Business Network (formerly Brisbane Gay & Lesbian Network) since 2003 and served as the Treasurer of the GLBN from 2004 through to 2008.

“I want to help you transform your life into the one that you desire,” she said.

“We’ll work with you to achieve your goals both financial and lifestyle over both the short and long term.”

To start achieving your true financial potential get in touch with Total Portfolio Management via their website or by phone on (07) 3018 0587.