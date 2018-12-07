Congratulations To All Newlyweds From The Team At Denise Maxwell Solicitor

Denise Maxwell and her wife Lyn are proud to announce their marriage on 14 July 2018, two days after their 22 year anniversary together.

We wish them a further 22 years of marital bliss from all of our team at Denise Maxwell Solicitor in Yeronga.

This auspicious event for the happy couple’s nuptials does however highlight the need for them to update their wills, power of attorney and advance health directives.

Marriage revokes (officially cancels) your will and power of attorney, as does divorce.

Do keep in mind that your important documents need to be updated as soon as practicable for you and your spouse.

Additionally, to provide you greater certainty in your relationship you are able to enter into a Binding Financial Agreement together (a “Pre-Nuptial”).

This document can help you and your spouse identify ‘who gets what’ post separation in advance and can be of great relief in this instance.

Our friendly LGBTI Legal Team at Denise Maxwell have serviced the LGBTI community for over 20 years. To extend our Season Greetings we are offering our Christmas and New Year 10% discount off your first appointment when you mention our advertisement in QNews Magazine.

Our offer is valid through 31 January 2019 for all your needs, so call to speak to our LGBTI Family and Succession Lawyer now on 07 3892 4329 for your:

Wills

Power of Attorney

Advance Health Directives

Surrogacy

Binding Financial Agreements (“Pre-Nup”)

Divorce

Property and Financial Settlements

Parenting Plans and Settlements

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to our LGBTI community from all of us at the Denise Maxwell team!