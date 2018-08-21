Denmark Relaxes Laws To Allow Gay Men To Donate Blood

Gay men in Denmark will soon be able to donate blood to “better embrace gender equality”.

Danish health minister Ellen Trane Nørby revealed that the new law will come into effect sometime in 2019.

“The authority (Patient Safety) has found a model we feel is safe and we will therefore incorporate it into Denmark,” she said.

“All safety mechanisms in our blood donation system are built on trust and we have some very advanced tests that screen the blood,” Nørby told Danish news site DR Nyheder.

The new legislation means gay men will be able to donate blood if they haven’t had sex with a man within a quarantine period of four months – the quarantine period is voided if the donor is in a relationship with one partner.

There has been a political majority in favour of making the change for many years but it wasn’t until last year that the Authority for Patient Safety was asked to produce a model that could modernise the rules.

Since 2009, all donor blood has been screened in Denmark for the likes of HIV and hepatitis B and C.