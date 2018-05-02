Did Troye Sivan Confirm His New Song Is About Bottoming?

Singer-songwriter Troye Sivan has seemingly confirmed fan speculation that his new song is all about gay sex.

Troye unveiled the new track “Bloom” and its lyric video this week and the singer-songwriter wrote a tweet using the hashtag #BopsBoutBottoming.

The singer quickly deleted the tweet but fans took screenshots and tweeted in a frency sending both the song and the hashtag #BopsBoutBottoming trending on the social network.

Asked by Dazed last month if that was in fact the true meaning behind the song, Troye coyly replied, “It’s 100 per cent about flowers! That’s all it is.

“Call it whatever you wanna call it. I wanna play that song at every Pride.

“There’s almost a radicalism in just truth, you know? The most radical thing that I can do is share how happy I am.”

Lyrics in the song include, “Take a trip into my garden / I’ve got so much to show you.”

Troye continues, “It’s true, babe / I’ve been saving this for you / Promise me you’ll hold my hand if I get scared now / Might tell you to take a second baby slow it down / You should know I bloom, I bloom just for you.”

WHY DID TROYE DELETE HIS #BopsAboutBottoming TWEET PLS GOD THAT WAS LEGENDARY — melissa // 瑞美 (@WONDERBLOSSOM) May 3, 2018

#BOPSABOUTBOTTOMING IS A THING TROYE TWEETED AND THEN DELETED HAHAHAHA — Ree ◟̽◞̽ (@I_trash_I) May 3, 2018

@troyesivan YOU REALLY DELETED #BOPSABOUTBOTTOMING SISTER BRING HER BACK ALREADY — moira 🦖 (@bIoomjustforyou) May 3, 2018

troye stans really got #BOPSABOUTBOTTOMING trending lmao i love this fandom — troye pls notice me 🏳️‍🌈 Kenz (@imnotkenzie_) May 3, 2018

troye really out there being a confident & wild gay #BLOOM #bopsaboutbottoming 🌺 — ara (@tiramissuga) May 3, 2018

@troyesivan will there be other #BOPSABOUTBOTTOMING on the new album?

I'm so excited.🤩🤩🌺🌺🌺🌺 — joeykp0110 (@joeykp0110) May 3, 2018

My mind is literally blown that @troyesivan made a Bottom Anthem and it’s a hit 🤯😭👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #BOPSABOUTBOTTOMING #BLOOM pic.twitter.com/LToOwrJ8jO — Devin Daniel (@bluboy4ever) May 3, 2018

Troye will release his second album later this year, the follow-up to 2015’s Blue Neighbourhood.

Watch the lyric video for Troye’s “Bloom” below: