Did You Spot Adam Lambert’s Cameo In ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’?

Adam Lambert has confirmed that he did make a cameo in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

In a tweet plugging the upcoming digital release of the film, Lambert shared a photo of himself in costume in the small – but important – role in the film.

During a montage in the film, the singer played the bearded truck driver who catches Freddie’s eye while the group is on tour in America.

The film implies that the truck stop hookup is one of Freddie’s very first same-sex experiences.

Lambert has toured with the surviving Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor and performed as the group’s frontman since 2011.

The singer has previously said he was “really nervous” about filling in for the “irreplaceable” Mercury.

Who is he!? 😏😂 #BohemianRhapsodyMovie is available for digital download on 1/22!

“This is not my music that I wrote: This is me, as a guest, with one of the greatest rock bands of all time, singing the songs that one of the greatest rock singers of all time brought to life,” he said.

“There’s no way to compare to him. It was always my hope that audiences would understand that I’m up there just excited to sing great music that everyone knows.”

Last week, Bohemian Rhapsody picked up the Golden Globe Award for Best Film – Drama, while lead actor Rami Malek won the Best Actor – Film – Drama category for his critically-acclaimed performance as Freddie Mercury.

In December, the movie was named the highest-grossing music biopic ever.