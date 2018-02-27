Drag Icon RuPaul To Get Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame This Month

Drag superstar RuPaul will be immortalised with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this month.

Mama Ru’s star will be located outside the offices of production company World of Wonder, where RuPaul’s Drag Race is produced, Out reported.

The ceremony will take place Friday, March 16, a day after the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 and a week before season 10 of Drag Race begins.

“Sweet Cheeses! My heart is beating so fast right now!” RuPaul wrote on Twitter last year when he found out he would receive the honour, adding in a separate tweet that it was a “dream come true”.

Australia’s late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin will also be posthumously awarded a star, joining more than 2,600 others on the Walk of Fame which stretches along 18 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Hollywood.

“[We] looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world,” Walk of Fame committee member Vin Di Bona said in a statement.

“I know these honorees will remember the dedication of their stars with great memories and will be proud that they are part of Hollywood’s history now and forever.”