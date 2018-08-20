Drag Star Courtney Act Is Hosting A Bisexual Dating Show

Australian drag queen Courtney Act will host a groundbreaking bisexual dating reality show for UK television that appears to be a more diverse spin on Love Island.

The Bi Life is a 10-part series focusing on the dating lives of bisexuals, pansexuals, and sexually fluid single people who will travel to Barcelona, Spain on the “ultimate adventure to find love.”

Like popular dating show Love Island, the show’s cast of singles will live together, party together but help each other navigate the rocky road of bi dating.

“As if this summer hasn’t been hot enough, we decided to crank it up another notch with The Bi Life on E!,” she said.

“It’s high time there was a dating show for the large number of young people today, like me, who are attracted to more than one gender. In 2018, we know that sexuality is fluid and sharing the stories and experiences, the laughter and the love making, of young bi people is so important.

“So get ready to see the true stories of bisexual singles, who are the largest part of the LGBTQ+ community, but the least known.”

The show will air in October on entertainment channel E! in the UK and Ireland.

In February, Courtney was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother and was widely praised during her time on the show for schooling her fellow housemates about gender and sexuality.

Last month it was announced that Courtney had also landed a late-night talk show in the UK.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race runner-up and Celebrity Big Brother winner will host the show, tentatively titled The Courtney Act Show and set to feature a variety of celebrity guests, studio items and musical numbers.

Act returned to Queensland in April to host a special concert event during the Commonwealth Games.