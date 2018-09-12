Dua Lipa Horrified After Fans ‘Waving Rainbow Flags Were Removed From Concert’

Singer Dua Lipa was left in tears after fans were reportedly forcibly removed from her concert in Shanghai on Wednesday night.

Witnesses alleged people were forcibly dragged from their seats by security for standing up and dancing while others said people were ejected for waving rainbow flags during her show in the city’s Qingpu district.

One concertgoer told the Daily Mail she saw one man removed after allegedly waving a rainbow flag while many more were confiscated by the staff.

“Many fans at the front rows were holding the rainbow flags high, and I heard they were ordered to take down the flags, especially the fans in the first three rows,” she told the publication.

The English-Albanian singer later praised the bravery of the concertgoers and told them she was “horrified” by what happened.

In video footage shared by fans on social media, Dua Lipa appeared to get visibly upset during the concert.

“I want to create a really safe environment for us all to have fun,” she told the crowd.

“I want us all to dance. I want us all to sing, I want us all to just have a really good time.

“I would love in these last few songs for us to really, really, really enjoy ourselves. How about that?”

The singer praised the “brave” fans on Instagram and said next time she wants to see “a room full of rainbows”.

“I am proud and grateful that you felt safe enough to show your pride at my show,” she wrote.

“What you did takes a lot of bravery. I always want my music to bring strength, hope and unity. I was horrified by what happened and I send love to all my fans involved.

“I would love to come back for my fans when the time is right and hopefully see a room full of rainbows.”

Homosexuality is not illegal in China, but anti-LGBTIQ attitudes do exist in the country. Last year, authorities banned depictions of homosexuality and gay relationships from online video platforms.

In May, an online Chinese broadcaster was banned from airing future Eurovision Song Contests after it censored one of this year’s performances depicting a gay relationship.

The guards took fans out of the show only because they wanted to stand up to dance with Dua Lipa during her show in Shanghai, China. And unsurprisingly the pride flag was also taken away by guards. Savage. Dua herself was sad on stage too. — Xectoré Lee (@XectoreLee) September 12, 2018

I just CANT believe it. This is the show of Dua Lipa in Shanghai. All the fans are forbidden to stand out and could only sit on to see the show?!? If you don’t, the guard would use violence to kick u out. It’s unbelievable… #dualipa pic.twitter.com/quITZNLVxU — Ｎｅｏ (@imneo_) September 12, 2018