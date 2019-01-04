Ellen DeGeneres Wants Kevin Hart To Return To Oscars Hosting Gig After Homophobia Furore

Kevin Hart has said he is “evaluating” his decision to step down as host of the Oscars, as Ellen DeGeneres calls for him to get a “second chance” after past homophobic tweets.

Last month, the comedian and actor was named as host of February’s Academy Awards ceremony but pulled out just days later after homophobic tweets he’d posted from 2009 to 2011 emerged.

In a new interview with Ellen for her talk show, Hart reiterated his apology for the tweets but said he did not want the Oscars ceremony to be about him.

“I do not want to stand on that stage and make that night about me and my past, when you have got people who have worked hard to step on that stage for the first time and receive a reward,” he said.

“Either my apology is accepted or it isn’t.

“Either I can move forward as a person or I can’t. But you can’t grow as a person without mistakes.”

Hard said he is “not perfect” and “there is no perfect bone in my body.”

“I have made mistakes and I have embraced them all because I am a better man today because of it,” he said.

“I want to be done with this conversation.”

In response, DeGeneres told him, “I know you are not that guy because I know you.”

She said Hart should reverse his decision and host the Oscars ceremony, which will be held on February 25.

She said she had called the Academy in a bid to persuade them to “re-hire” Hart, but Hart told her he was “evaluating” his options.

I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real. pic.twitter.com/oJxfGXhU4P — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019

Last month, Hart initially resisted calls to apologise over the tweets, saying he “loves everybody” and “people change, grow and evolve”.

But he later announced he had “made the choice to step down from hosting” the ceremony.

“This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists,” he tweeted.

“I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

After Hart pulling out from the gig, no alternative host was named for the 91st Academy Awards ceremony, which will be held on February 25.