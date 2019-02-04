Elton John Announces Australian Dates On Enormous Farewell Tour

Music icon Sir Elton John has announced he’ll play more than a dozen concerts right across Australia next summer as part of his epic final tour.

Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will include 15 dates across Australia in both capital cities and regional locations including Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and more.

“I always love coming back to Australia. Ever since my first visit in 1971 it has held a very special place in my heart,” Elton said in a statement on Sunday.

“I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play for audiences across the globe. I plan to bring to my final tour the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades.

“It’s the most produced and fantastic show I’ve ever done. I want to go out with a bang.”

Elton first announced the epic world tour last year, after which he confirmed he plans to retire from touring to spend more time with family.

“It’s time to come off the road so I fully embrace the next chapter of my life,” he said.

“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe.

“After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to coming off the road so I can dedicate more time to raising my children.”

Elton has two children with husband David Furnish, Elijah and Zachary.

“I’m not stopping music. I’ll hopefully be making more records. I’ll be writing more musicals,” he said.

“But mostly, I’ll be taking my kid to soccer academy – which is the most important thing. Life is all about change.”

In 2017, Elton briefly toured Australia but skipped capital cities in favour of regional Queensland shows in Mackay and Cairns, as well as Woollongong and Hobart.

See the Australian dates of Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road below:

November 30, 2019: Perth, HBF Park

December 1: Perth, HBF Park

December 4: Adelaide, Botanic Park

December 10: Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

December 11: Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

December 18: Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

December 21: Sydney, ICC Theatre

December 23: Sydney, ICC Theatre

January 7, 2020: Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

January 11: Hunter Valley, NSW, Hope Estate

January 18: Mount Cotton, QLD, Sirromet Wines

January 22: Bathurst, NSW, Carrington Park

January 25: Woodend, Victoria, Hanging Rock

January 29: Rutherglen, Victoria, All Saints Estate

January 31: Yarra Valley, Victoria, Rochford Wines

