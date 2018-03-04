Elton John Storms Off Stage At Vegas Show Because Of ‘Rude’ Fan

Sir Elton John has hit out at a “rude” fan who the singer says disrupted a recent concert performance in Las Vegas.

The entertainer was performing “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” last Thursday night during his residency at venue Caesars Palace when he invited a group of fans to join him onstage.

But in a video clip published by website TMZ, Elton can be seen becoming irritated as one of the fans repeatedly leans over and tries to touch him and his keyboard.

The singer can be seen repeatedly telling the fan to “f— off!” as he keeps playing, before getting up from his seat and marching off the stage.

After a few minutes, the entertainer returned to finish the concert, but told the audience he would no longer allow fans to join him for the song.

“No more coming on stage on ‘Saturday Night,’” he told the crowd. “You f—ed it up.”

Elton later addressed the incident on his Instagram, telling followers that the fan was “disrupting the performance”.

“[A] fan put his hands on the piano keys while I was playing and continued to do so even after I asked him to stop. He then proceeded to reach over the piano and try to take pictures, completely disrupting the performance,” he wrote.

“I bring fans onstage every evening when we play ‘Saturday Night’ in the set, it is always a lovely part of the show where I get to meet them, shake their hands and have them right there with me while I play.

“They have always been very courteous to the fact we are in the middle of playing a song live.

“This guy was rude, disruptive and had no care or respect for our show and so I let him know how I felt, then left the stage until they had removed him.”

