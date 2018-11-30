‘Enjoy The Ride’: Passenger Says Pilot Messaged Him On Grindr Mid-Flight

A passenger has claimed that a pilot sent him a message on Grindr in the middle of a flight.

JP Thorn, a 27-year-old college student, told the New York Post that the interaction happened while he was flying with Delta Air Lines from Minnesota to Chicago in August.

Shortly after the plane landed and his cellular reception returned, Thorn found he had a new notification on Grindr.

“I see you’re on my flight,” the message read.

“Enjoy the ride to Chicago.”

The app said the man was 90 feet away, and Thorn said his immediate reaction was one of panic.

“My reaction was I knew I needed to get off this plane as fast as I can,” Thorn told the Post.

“I’ve had some weird experiences with proximity stuff on Grindr.”

Thorn said he noticed the message was sent 30 minutes earlier, during the middle of the 90-minute trip.

remember when my pilot messaged me on grindr at 30,000 feet in the air pic.twitter.com/0q7QNDX7MV — JP (@emobandtshirt) November 25, 2018

Thorn said the man’s profile photo was of the sky taken from a plane’s cockpit.

“My deductive reasoning led me to believe that he was the pilot,” Thorn said.

“I messaged him back and he told me that he was one of the pilots.

“He asked me about our flight, how it was on the way, and [the conversation] was really standard.

“I said there was no turbulence, then he made a joke about turbulence.”

Thorn says he would have met up with the aviator, who he described as “a nice guy”, but he had to catch a connecting flight to Nashville. He lost touch with him after deleting the app.

“I meet up with people all the time from Grindr,” Thorn said.

“I think I totally would have met him for coffee.”