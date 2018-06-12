Entertainment To Continue At Tenterfield Hotel During First Peter Allen Festival

The team at Tenterfield’s Commercial Boutique Hotel have lots in store for visitors to the regional New South Wales town’s upcoming Peter Allen Festival.

This September, the inaugural event dedicated to the gay music icon is taking over the town, which is located a three hour drive from Brisbane.

The town will welcome an influx of visitors coming to pay tribute to their hometown star and the transformation that will take place during the festival.

Commercial Boutique Hotel co-owner and manager Tim Dillon said there’ll be great food, wine and entertainment for the entire weekend at the luxury hotel, located on the main street in the heart of the town only a few steps from most of the festival’s events.

“Throughout the day, we’ll have musicians performing in our grassy beer garden, which is also the perfect spot for watching the sunset over the western hills,” Dillon said.

“In the evening, the entertainment will move inside to the lounge area, where the open fires will be roaring in the company of the hotel’s old piano that Peter Allen no doubt would have loved.”

The hotel’s restaurant serves lunch and dinner seven days a week, and the two bars boast a wide selection of regional craft beers and wines.

With the 2017 Australian Viticulturist of the Year (ASVO) Mike Hayes crafting many of the local drops, it’s clear why the wine list is well-represented by wineries of Stanthorpe, the wider Granite Belt and of course Tenterfield itself.

Upstairs, the extensively restored Art Deco building boasts seven ensuited guest bedrooms, with a wheelchair- and pet-friendly bedroom on the lower level.

In 2013, the Dillon & Sibley family, who purchased the abandoned hotel, started a mammoth 12-month renovation.

The work was done sympathetically to the original features, but with a chic fresh look which entices visitors to pay attention to the space.

“The Art Deco hotel was built in 1941 during WWII. Buildings like this have so much character,” Dillon said.

“My family and I were excited to bring it out of its years of neglect, and into a new era of prosperity.

“With many of the original features having been covered up over the years, wherever we could we uncovered and restored rather than destroyed and replaced.”

The Commercial Boutique Hotel is an ideal accomodation option for those looking for a romantic escape, a winery weekend getaway, a corporate retreat, or a place to stay during a perfect country wedding in Tenterfield.

Find out more about the hotel at www.thecommercialboutiquehotel.com or by calling (02) 6736 4870.