Entries Now Open For The MELT Festival’s Beauty Pageant And Portrait Prize

Entries are now open for two of the upcoming queer arts festival MELT’s most popular events.

The MELT Festival is the Brisbane Powerhouse’s annual extravaganza of queer arts and culture, showcasing local and international actors, rock stars, dancers, photographers, artists, comedians and circus performers.

And one of the festival’s most popular events, the MELT Beauty Pageant, will return again to crown this year’s most gorgeous drag queen, drag king or transgender beauty.

The gutsy contestants will battle it out across three categories: Graceful Glamazons, Tremendous Talent and Costume with a Message.

Queensland drag queen Miss Tina Bikki will host as a a star-studded judging panel decides the winner of the MELT Beauty crown and the $1000 cash prize.

Last year, performer Archie Arsenic wowed the judges to win the grand prize at the pageant (pictured).

The 2018 competition is open to drag queens, drag kings and transgender people and registrations close Monday, March 19. Click here for details on how to enter.

The MELT Festival’s Portrait Prize was created to celebrate the diversity of the queer community, and in its third year it’s an opportunity for all artists to celebrate their LGBTIQ heroes.

During the festival, a selection of shortlisted artworks submitted by artists from Brisbane and beyond will be exhibited on the walls of the Brisbane Powerhouse.

The overall winner will be determined by the judges and announced during the Festival, scoring them $1000 in prize money.

Last year, artist Lesley Turnbull’s “Throw Like a Girl: The Tomboy Project” won top prize, and Kenn Santos’ portrait of Brisbane drag queen Miss Poddle titled “Pretty Hurts” won the public Facebook vote.

Entries for the MELT Portrait Prize close on Monday, March 19. Click here for details on how to register.

This year’s festival will run from Thursday, May 17 to Sunday, May 27, launching on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT).

The full lineup of the MELT Festival’s events will be announced soon.

(Photo by Brisbane Powerhouse)