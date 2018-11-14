Events Planned Across Queensland For Trans Awareness Week 2018

Events have been planned around Queensland and across the country to celebrate Transgender Awareness Week this week.

Trans Awareness Week is recognised internationally in the second week of November each year to help raise the visibility of transgender and gender non-conforming people, and address the issues these communities face.

The week culminates next Monday with the Transgender Day of Remembrance, held every year since 1999 to honor the memory of those who have suffered transphobia and those who have lost their lives in acts of anti-trans violence.

This Sunday in Brisbane, the trans and gender diverse community and allies will gather at the Sportsman Hotel for the 3rd annual Trans Awards.

Hosted by Archie Arsenic and Paul Jay, the awards ceremony celebrates and honours the achievements of community members and supporters. Tickets must be booked before the ceremony and are available through the Facebook page here.

Then on Tuesday (November 20), a dinner for the Transgender Day of Remembrance will be held at the Brunswick Hotel in Brisbane, organised by Many Genders One Voice.

Those interested are asked to RSVP by November 16 to [email protected] to confirm numbers.

After dinner, attendees will head off for a short walk to the Wilson Lookout Reserve to view the Story Bridge lit up in the colours of the transgender flag.

LGBTIQ student service Rainbow Hub will also hold a Transgender Day of Remembrance event at the Student One accommodation building at 363 Adelaide Street.

In Cairns, an event for the Transgender Day of Remembrance will be held on Tuesday at QuAC North Queensland’s office at 290 Draper Street.

In Sydney, a candlelight vigil held by The Gender Centre will gather family, friends and allies to commemorate those who have suffered as a result of transphobia.

“We will gather in Taylor Square as the light of the day begins to fade. We will reflect on the day’s significance and hear from our community leaders,” organisers said.

“Joining us in voice will be the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir and everyone will be welcome to light a candle in love.”

In Melbourne, advocacy group Transgender Victoria are hosting a candlelight vigil on November 20 at performance venue Hares Hyenas to commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance with song, poetry, and community.

Gender transcendent cabaret artist Mama Alto will perform, and local trans and gender diverse poets will share their stories, with the opportunity for gender diverse audience members to say a few impromptu words.