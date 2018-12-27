‘Expect The Unexpected’: Drag Star Bianca Del Rio On Her New Australian Tour

QNews Magazine Editor Destiny Rogers says she can die happy after interviewing her all time favourite RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Bianca Del Rio.

Bianca returns to Brisbane in February with a brand-new show after three previous sell-out tours of Australia. In It’s Jester Joke, the ‘clown in a gown’ shares tales of her world travels and the outrageous circus that is her life.

Bianca graciously agreed to speak with QNews Magazine in advance of her Brisbane show.

From the moment you first raised a quizzical eyebrow in Season Six, many of us thought – there’s the winner! When did you think you might win?

I honestly didn’t think I’d win. After seeing my dog of a face on television, I thought they would put me to sleep rather than crown me.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 4 started this month. Will we ever see Bianca on a season of All Stars?

Oh darling… when you do it right the first time, you don’t have to go back for All Stars. I’ll give the less fortunate a chance to shine. I’m a giver like that.

It’s become almost de rigueur for contestants on recent seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race to share some past torment with the judges and at times it seems strategic. Do you think it’s appropriate for queens to divulge some private anguish to advantage themselves in the competition?

Personally, I never felt the need to discuss my past or where I came from. Once you see me, you know where I came from… the circus!

Contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race are asked to demonstrate charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. Which to you is the most important?

Oh my God…I just realized what that spells!! I’m offended!!

You have been booked to play Wembley Arena and will be the first drag act to headline there, that will be amazing.

Hey! Hey! Hey! Don’t get crazy. It’s not until September 2019. At my advanced age, I may not live that long. But being the optimist that I am, I’ll remain hopeful… hoping I don’t break a hip between now and then.

The poster for It’s Jester Joke is disconcerting if not downright scary. Bianca – the evil clown. Are you concerned you may exacerbate the condition of anyone suffering from coulrophobia or clown fear?

Yes. Thank U, next. Isn’t that what the kids are saying these days?

Courtney Act grew up here in Brisbane. Sadly, there’s never been a thing done to commemorate that. Would you be available to do something while you’re here? Unveil a plaque or something?

You guys claim her?! I thought y’all kicked her out of Australia. And last I heard she was kicked out of America too and had to move to London. I’m kidding. I absolutely adore Courtney and would be more than happy to unveil a plaque in her name…and then I’d put the veil over her face so I look prettier.

It seems likely your next Australian tour will sell out again. What should those lucky enough to get tickets expect at the show?

I always say expect the unexpected. I drink… a lot. So you never know what might come out of my mouth on stage. But if you come in with an open mind and a full glass, we’ll all have a good time. And hopefully won’t remember any of it the next morning.

Finally, Bianca, what is the meaning of life?

I’m probably not the best person to ask since I’m dead inside. My only life advice is “Laugh today because you might die tomorrow.” Oh wow…that’s pretty good. I’m like a clown version of Maya Angelou.

Bianca Del Rio is performing It’s Jester Joke at QPAC on February 20. Tickets are available now.