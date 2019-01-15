‘Family Guy’ Vows To ‘Phase Out’ Gay Jokes

The creators of Family Guy have let the world know that they will not be taking jabs at gay people anymore in the most humorous way possible.

On Sunday’s “Trump Guy’ episode, Family Guy’s Peter Griffin can be heard saying that they are trying to phase out jokes directed to the LGBTIQ community.

A character who resembles US President Donald Trump was fighting with the cartoon show’s main character in one of the scenes, pointing out that young people knew racist and gay jokes from watching their show.

“Many children have learned their favorite Jewish, black and gay jokes by watching your show over the years,” Trump shouted at Peter.

Peter responded by saying they have been trying to phase the gay jokes out.

“In fairness, we’ve been trying to phase out the gay stuff. But you know what? We’re a cartoon,” Peter retorted.

Historically, Family Guy has received multiple criticisms because of its controversial and provocative lines showing racial discrimination and anti-gay views since it launched in 1999.

The show’s executive producers Alex Sulkin and Rich Appel said in an interview with TV Line that they are making an effort change the show’s format to better reflect today’s culture.

“If you look at a show from 2005 or 2006 and put it side by side with a show from 2018 or 2019, they’re going to have a few differences,” Sulkin stressed.

“Some of the things we felt comfortable saying and joking about back then, we now understand is not acceptable.”