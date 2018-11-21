Fans Cheer After Reports Prison Drama Wentworth ‘Will Film 20 More Episodes’

Fans have breathed a sigh of relief after reports Foxtel prison drama Wentworth will be renewed for 20 new episodes, months after rumours it had been axed.

The show’s seventh season wrapped up production in Melbourne on July 27, and will screen next year. It was filmed back-to-back with season six, which premiered on Foxtel on June 19.

But in July, rumours the show had been cancelled emerged, mobilising fans to campaign to “Save Wentworth”.

Now industry website TV Tonight has reported that shooting on the new episodes will recommence next September, with the 20 new episodes keeping the show on TV screens until at least 2021.

Foxtel said on Thursday it had no announcement “at this stage,” but TV Tonight reported the announcement would be made next month.

More than 9,000 fans have signed a petition calling for Wentworth to be renewed, created after the rumours the show had been axed.

Wentworth screens in more than 140 countries and in Australia has a loyal LGBTIQ following.

Earlier this year, the show won Logies for Most Outstanding Drama Series and Most Popular Drama Program at the 2018 Logie Awards on the Gold Coast.

Actress Pamela Rabe, who plays Joan “The Freak” Ferguson, also won a Logie for Most Outstanding Actress this year.