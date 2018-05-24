Fetish-Themed ‘Sleazeball’ Party Night Planned For Brisbane

Break out the leather and the latex, because the Sleaze Ball is returning to Brisbane.

The Sleaze Balls were held around Australia and modelled on the New York City parties of the same name celebrating everything from high camp drag to full S&M leather.

“In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Sleaze Balls were a very popular annual event in Brisbane, Sydney and other states,” organiser Vince Siciliani said.

“We thought it was the perfect opportunity to bring back the event, revive the brand and bring it back to Brisbane.”

The upcoming Sleazeball event will be held at the Woolly Mammoth in Fortitude Valley on July 21. Fetish is the theme of the party, with organisers promising live shows and dancers throughout the night.

“It’s billed as a fetish party, so leather, denim, rubber, whatever you like. The party will be open to everyone, so guys and girls,” he said.

“We want everyone to dress up in your favourite fetishwear, so think leather, rubber, harnesses, footy shorts or sportswear, jockstraps.

“There’s going to be live entertainment throughout the night, including stage shows and roving entertainment, as well as a dungeon.”

DJ Colin Gaff, DJ Sandi Hotrod, DJ Master Sergeant, DJ Fradge, and DJ Vincible will be on the decks at the event.

Brisbane leather group BootCo and the Queensland AIDS Council will also be fundraising on the night.

For more information about the Sleazeball, visit the Facebook event here. Discounted early bird tickets are available from Moshtix now.