Get Your PrEP Questions Answered At QuAC Forum At Brisbane Pride Fair Day

Queensland men will be able to find out everything they’ve wanted to know about HIV prevention medication PrEP at a free community forum at Brisbane Pride Festival’s Fair Day.

PrEP, which stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis, is an important form of HIV prevention used by people who don’t have HIV and are at risk of acquiring HIV.

The medication is a once-daily pill that has been found to be highly effective at reducing the risk of HIV transmission, in conjunction with other measures like condoms.

The Queensland AIDS Council will host the community forum at Fair Day on September 22. The event will start at 1:30pm in the QuAC tent at this year’s Fair Day event in New Farm Park. Please note a Brisbane Pride Fair entry ticket will be required.

Audiences will be able to hear from four Queensland men who are currently taking PrEP. They’ll talk about accessing the pills on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, importing it online, accessing it through a low income support scheme, and testing frequency. All four guys will also answer questions about the medication.

QuAC will also launch a new online PrEP story at the event. To hear more men talk about their experiences while on PrEP and to find out lots more about the medication, visit the Come Prepd website.

PrEP is considered by experts to be an essential tool in the fight against HIV. In April, the cost of the medication plunged after PrEP was finally listed and subsidised on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

The PBS listing means Australian men pay a maximum of only $39.50 per script, with concessional patients paying just $6.40.

Eligible Australians can now visit their GP to receive a three month PrEP prescription and a sexual health check.