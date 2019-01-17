‘Find Your LGBTIQ Family’: New Redcliffe Social Group Welcoming New Members

The organisers of a recently established LGBTIQ social group in Redcliffe called Friends, Food and Fun say their membership is growing and the group is going from strength to strength.

The social group celebrated Christmas at Redcliffe’s Ambassador Hotel in December with 50 LGBTIQ community members from the Sunshine Coast, the Peninsula and the hinterland.

Local women Lillian Tam and Kaz Spero set up the group in response to the lack of local social opportunities, particularly for the many mature LGBTIQ sea-changers who live in the Redcliffe/Sunshine Coast area.

“We had six people at our first event and we’ve gone from strength to strength since,” Lillian said.

Kaz said the group recently arranged for a remarkable new member to join their activities.

“Our newest member is 91 years old,” she said.

“It is never too late to find your way home to your LGBTIQ family, and if you feel a bit shy to just burst onto the local LGBTIQ social scene – shoot us a private message.

“We have quiet lunch meet-ups and similar for more gentle introductions.

“Remember our group motto – Nobody should be alone or lonely.”

Lillian and Kaz are especially pleased with the diverse range of community members who participate in the group and are planning brunches, BBQs, music events and other meet-ups in 2019.

Get in touch with the Friends, Food and Fun group by joining their Facebook page here.