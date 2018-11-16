Food, Wine And Barefoot Bowls At Merthyr Bowls Club In New Farm

Merthyr Bowls Club is an oasis of green in inner-city Brisbane.

Situated on Oxlade Drive, a short stroll from picturesque New Farm Park, the club sits on the bend of the Brisbane River, providing majestic river views for club diners.

As a pioneer of the barefoot version of bowls, Merthyr Bowls Club embraced this fun and fancy-free version of the game over 20 years ago.

Club manager Ray Hughes said, “Barefoot Bowls has removed the perception of bowls as something for the ‘oldies’ and now it’s a great fun day out for everyone.

“Barefoot Bowls requires no brilliant sporting prowess or superior motor skills and encompasses all levels of ability.

“All that is needed is a desire to have a go and have fun.”

If you’re planning a team building day, office celebration, staff farewell, end of financial year celebrations, Christmas party, get in touch with Merthyr Bowls Club to find out how they can provide the most amazing atmosphere for your event.

Here’s a quick lesson in barefoot bowls

The larger black ball is a bowl. The small white ball is the jack. The aim of the game is to get your bowl as close to the jack as possible.

Bowls are weighted so that they don’t roll in a straight line, but in a curve.

Each bowl has a small and large icon on each side. Always keep the small icon on the inside of your delivery.

You will play on a green (of very short grass) which is divided into rinks. You bowl from alternate ends, usually standing on a mat, which is supplied.

That’s how you play Barefoot bowls. You’ll get hooked, we promise!

To find out more or make a booking at the Merthyr Bowls Club phone (07) 3358 1291 or email [email protected]