Foodies Rejoice! The Gluten Free Expo Is Returning To Brisbane

The mouth-watering tastes of the Gluten Free Expo are returning to Brisbane this year, bigger and better than ever.

The 12th annual Gluten Free Expo offers visitors a great opportunity to discover, taste and buy everything new in gluten-free foods, including dozens of the country’s favourite gluten-free producers, cooking demonstrations, children’s entertainment, as well as giveaways and bargains.

This year’s expo will include a “street food” section for the first time, showcasing unique gluten free goodies – including incredible gluten-free donuts – ready to be discovered by the gourmet foodie.

Other expo drawcards include presentations from Dr Jason Tye-Din, leading gastroenterologist and coeliac cisease expert; and Desi Carlos, accredited dietitian and author.

The event is hosted by Coeliac Queensland, a not-for-profit organisation supporting people with coeliac disease.

Organisers said after a sold-out 2017 event, this year’s expo will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre to accommodate the growing number of exhibitors, visitors and their families. The expo will run across a weekend later this month, May 26-27.

“Last year we had such a huge turnout, resulting a wonderful atmosphere at the event,” Coeliac Queensland’s Ruth Hoarau said.

“Everyone is really excited to make this year our biggest yet, giving gluten-free foodies and families a memorable, carefree weekend.

“Not only will it be one of the most delicious and enjoyable events on in Brisbane this year, you’ll also be supporting the work of Coeliac Queensland.”

The Gluten Free Expo is on Saturday May 26 and Sunday May 27 from 9am to 4pm at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre. Tickets are available at the door and discounted online at the website here.

(Photo by baibaz/Adobe Stock)