Football Boss Apologises For Calling Women’s League ‘Lesbian Breeding Ground’

A Colombian football team’s boss has apologised for describing the country’s women’s football league as “a tremendous lesbian breeding ground.”

Gabriel Camargo, who is president of Colombian team Deportes Tolima, also suggested that many of the female football players were alcoholics and women’s football was economically unviable.

“It’s going badly, it doesn’t give anything, not economically, not any of those things,” Camargo said in late December, according to AFP.

“Apart from the problems you get with women, they’re more addicted to alcohol than men.

“Apart from that, I remind you, it’s a tremendous lesbian breeding ground.”

In a statement, Camargo said he publicly apologised to those he offended and retracted his statements.

“I declare it wasn’t my intention to offend women footballers, let alone undermine their fundamental rights of equality, non-discrimination, dignity, honour and good names,” he wrote.

“Our institution Sports Club Tolima S.A. has always respected the personal and fundamental rights of the players who have been part of the women’s team.”

After Camargo made the comments, a number of female football players across the country fired back, including Colombian midfielder Yoreli Rincon.

“President Camargo, don’t forget where your sons come from… A woman,” she tweeted.

“Or do you want a woman footballer to iron clothes and bring you the club’s plates? Respect.”