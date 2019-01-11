From Marriage Activist To Married Man: Brisbane Pride’s Michael James Weds Partner

Community activist, former QNews Magazine Print Editor and Brisbane Pride Vice-President Michael James celebrated the New Year by marrying long-time partner Anthony Gillespie.

An extremely happy congregation of friends and family filled Fortitude Valley’s beautiful High Church on Brunswick Street for the ceremony, presided over in part by Gordon, the son of the two new husbands, and officiated by community personality Farmer Dave Graham.

The event was particularly special in light of Michael’s strong activism during the battle for marriage equality.

“We were thrilled to be able to finally celebrate our relationship in front of our family and friends,” Michael told QNews Magazine.

“After 15 years together, it was the perfect day and we look forward to everyone in our community having the opportunity to celebrate their relationship with the people that make them happy.”

In 2018, Michael appeared in his role as a proud gay dad on a special Father’s Day edition of game show The Chase.

Much to the delight of watching members of the LGBTIQ community Australia-wide, Michael was a member of a winning team.

Michael and Anthony are best known for their role in the now infamous “Rip & Roll” sexual health campaign in 2011 which saw them thrust into the spotlight as community activists.

Since then, Michael has been actively campaigning for the LGBTIQ community including appearances in television and radio, as well as his continued work with Brisbane Pride Festival, of which he is now the longest-serving committee member.

The happy couple have celebrated with a beautiful week in Cairns and look forward to celebrating their new life as newlyweds in 2019.

(Photos by Funky Munky)