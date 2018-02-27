‘Frozen’ Director Responds To Fans Who Want A Girlfriend For Elsa

One of the directors of Disney film Frozen has weighed in on the potential for princess Elsa to get a queer romance in her next movie.

Frozen co-director Jennifer Lee told HuffPost that the team behind the sequel are aware of the fandom’s outcry to give lead character Elsa a girlfriend.

“I love everything people are saying… people are thinking about with our film – that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people,” Lee said.

“Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things.

“For me … Elsa’s every day telling me where she needs to go, and she’ll continue to tell us.

“I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa’s doing in her life, she’s telling me every day. We’ll see where we go.”

The Twitter hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend went viral back in 2016 and spawned petitions urging Disney to include more LGBTIQ representation in their films.

“Given that Frozen was one giant metaphor for the closet, to #GiveElsaAGirlfriend is just logical. More LGBT representation is a great idea,” one person tweeted at the time.

Another wrote, “A gay Disney princess would have helped me feel so much more normal when I was younger. Representation is important.”

Frozen’s iconic song “Let It Go” has also been lovingly adopted as a queer coming-out anthem.

Actress Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa in the film, previously shared her excitement that “the conversation is happening” about a same-sex romance in the sequel.

“I’m excited that the conversation is happening. I can’t promise anybody that that’s what’s gonna happen,” she said.

“But deep down am I really happy that it’s causing people to talk about it and have these kinds of conversations? Yeah I am.”

Frozen 2 is slated for release next year.