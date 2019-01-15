Gay Men Plead Guilty To Filming Threesome In Front Of Passengers On London Tube

A gay couple have pleaded guilty to having a threesome with a third man in front of other passengers on a train in the London Underground.

While on the train, 35-year-old man George Mason and his 24-year-old boyfriend Nicholas Mullan had “full sex, oral sex and masturbation in the presence of the traveling members of the public,” The Sun reported.

The incident happened last February between Leicester Square and London Waterloo on the train’s Northern Line, and was filmed by the men.

Mullan and Mason both pleaded guilty to one count of “outraging public decency” on Friday.

“On the 19th of February 2018, British Transport Police were contacted to a report of a video which had been posted online showing three men engaged in explicit sexual acts on a train,” prosecutor Victoria Murphy reportedly told the court.

“It showed full sex, oral sex and masturbation in the presence of the traveling members of the public.”

Murphy added that the man who saw the video and reported the incident to police was also gay, and didn’t know the men.

“[He thought] the video overstepped the mark and was morally unacceptable,” Murphy told the court.

Mullan and Mason are both scheduled to appear again at Westminster Magistrates Court on February 1 for sentencing.

Police have been unable to identify the third man in the video, who appeared in the couple’s online video with his face pixelated.