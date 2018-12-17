Gay Couple’s Viral Barbie Same-Sex Wedding Set Catches Mattel’s Attention

An engaged gay couple’s customised Barbie same-sex wedding set for their eight-year-old niece has gone viral and caught the attention of toy company Mattel.

To celebrate their niece Natalie’s birthday, Arizona couple Matt Jacobi and Nick Caprio were looking for a doll set that tied in to the theme of the couple’s upcoming May wedding, where Natalie and her sister will be flower girls.

Jacobi said he and Caprio came across what would have been the perfect gift – a Barbie wedding set, complete with two flower girls and a cake – but only a “bride and groom were available.”

So the pair decided to buy another Ken doll sporting a tuxedo and added him to the wedding set in place of the bride Barbie doll.

“Hi @Mattel! Happy Holidays. We’ve had a difficult time finding a same-sex wedding set to give to my niece for her eighth birthday,” Jacobi wrote on Instagram on a photo of their DIY wedding set.

“She and her little sister are flower girls in our upcoming May wedding.

“We thought it would be special to give her something with a little meaning behind it.

“What a bummer you don’t make one with two grooms.

“Anyway, we had to get creative and make a couple purchases. I hope our custom gift inspires you to make a gay wedding set!”

The couple said their photo of their Barbie set also apparently caught the attention of the toy company, who they say have contacted them to set up a meeting.

Jacobi explained in a follow-up post to Instagram, “We are meeting with their design team including the head of the Barbie design team. Thank you to everyone for all your support.

“Let’s get a same-sex wedding set made!”

Jacobi told OUT that their niece’s excitement at seeing the set was “priceless”.

“I’d like them to create a same sex wedding set to have available for families of all kinds, and create something that’s missing in the marketplace,” he said.

“It’s about time that Mattel connects with what’s happening in our culture and what’s happening in the world.”