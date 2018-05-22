Gay Dads’ Cute Letter To Plane Passengers About Their Newborn Goes Viral

An adorable letter that two gay dads wrote to fellow plane passengers in advance of their newborn’s first flight has gone viral online.

Former One Direction singer Niall Horan happened to be sitting near the parents on the flight, and he tweeted a photo of the letter he received.

“Hi Stranger, My name is Marit,” the letter reads.

“Today I’m 18 days old. I’m flying home to europe with my dads. This is my first flight ever.

“I will do my utmost to be on my best behavior to ensure that you have a peaceful flight.

“I would like to apologize in advance if I for any reason lose my cool, my temper, my ears hurt or my tummy gets fussy.

“I think my dads are more nervous than I am, so they made you this goodie bag. Have a great flight.”

Horan told his Twitter followers, “The guys made these for all the people sitting in the vicinity, class act.

“Marit was quiet as a mouse for 10 hours. Good luck to both dads.”

