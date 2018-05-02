Gay Indonesian Man Says ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Saved His Life

A gay Indonesian man has revealed that RuPaul’s Drag Race helped him cope during the “lowest point” of his life.

The 21-year-old opened up in a viral Reddit post about the anxiety he faces about his sexuality living in a country that doesn’t accept its LGBTIQ community.

The man said he discovered the popular drag show during its eighth season and said it was “one of things that keeps me alive” and helps him cope.

“I found out about this show when I was in my lowest point of my life and this show has been helping me through all that,” he wrote.

The man explained he is in his second year of university, majoring in computer science, but “recently things are getting harder which makes my [anxiety] worse.”

“The fear of failing in classes and… also facing the next semester leads my mind to [fear] of not getting job in the future which make it even more difficult to come out and live the life I want,” he wrote.

“Indonesia isn’t a progressive country who can accept the LGBTQ+ community, so to meet people who can accept me in the future I think I need to live at least in middle class society.

“I don’t really make friend [in real life] because I just want to be friend with open minded person who can accept my sexuality and I have none so far.

“I tried Grindr and Jack’d recently but most of the users in my area are still in the closet, only looking for hook up and the worst thing is racism (there’s alot of people who put no sissy, no fat, masc4masc, etc in their profile).

“I just want to share with you guys how it feels like being RPDR fan in indonesia, I’m always jealous with people from twitter or tumblr when they share their inner queer and have people [in real life] who support them.

“Also if you are from jakarta maybe we can do a marathon of RPDR later?”

The man’s moving post was met with an outpouring of love and support from fellow Reddit users.

“Just know that you are loved and accepted in this community. And someday you will find people to be close to who will love and accept you too. Until then, you have us, squirrel friend,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “You are loved. You matter. Keep coming back. Keep getting your life from Drag Race. You’re just getting started!”

Homosexuality isn’t illegal in most of Indonesia, but anti-LGBTIQ sentiment in the country has increased dramatically in recent years. Police in the Muslim-majority country have reportedly used strict anti-pornography laws to target the community.

Last week, Indonesia lawmakers announced that a bill that would criminalise homosexuality nationwide would be put on hold for two to three months to seek public feedback.

Aceh is the only Indonesian province in which homosexuality is outlawed, and last year convicted and publicly caned two men after neighbours allegedly found them in bed together. In late March, another four LGBTIQ Indonesians were arrested in Aceh.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, Lifeline on 13 11 14, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.