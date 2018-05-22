Gay ‘Married At First Sight’ Groom Claims The Show Was ‘Torture’ And Gave Him PTSD

One of the first gay grooms on reality TV series Married at First Sight has claimed appearing on the show left him with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Craig Roach was one half of the first ever same-sex couple to appear on the show in 2016. He wed Andy Ankers in a non-binding ceremony in New Zealand but the relationship ended just a few days later.

In a lengthy, now-deleted Facebook post, Roach described “the inhumane experience and downright torture I endured at the hands of #channel9”.

“I suffered PTSD and it also affected my relationship with family friends and I almost lost my job as a result of it all,”

he wrote.

“I was stupid going on the show and was blindsided by the thought I may actually find love.”

Craig wrote that he did have “complete faith in the producers” but accused them of deliberately matching with someone they knew he would be incompatible with.

“After months and months of anticipating the meeting of this supposed amazing man I am confronted with the complete opposite and have 6 cameras recording my every reaction,” he wrote.

He also accused producers of “setting up” situations to create onscreen tension, including the wedding ring going missing before the ceremony.

“My best man put his bag in the car with the wedding ring, it’s amazing how when we got to the wedding venue he comes to me saying they took it out of the boot,” he wrote.

“This is when I knew that the whole thing was set up, however I took a deep breath and rolled with it.”

Roach wrote that the experience had left him distraught on his return back to Australia.

“I didn’t think in my wildest dreams that it would have been this tragic and I was left feeling emotionally raped,” he wrote.

“Never had I ever been so tired and drained in my life and to do it all with a camera up your a.. [I’m] sure you could imagine what it’s like.

“You only have to look at the footage of me and you will see the pain, it’s so real and I couldn’t hide it.”

A spokesperson for Channel Nine told news.com.au that “no participant is forced to say or do anything.”

“There is a dedicated show psychologist and support team available to every participant throughout the entire production and broadcast,” the spokesperson said.

“We take our duty of care seriously.”