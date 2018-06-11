Giant Inflatable Artwork To Mark Sydney Mardi Gras’ 40th Birthday

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras organisers have given a sneak peek at a giant new inflatable art installation to be set up in Taylor Square later this month. Sydney’s Taylor Square to mark four decades of the event.

The inflatable art installation – titled 40 Years of Love – will tower three storeys over Taylor Square on Oxford Street from June 24, the 40th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras protest.

“The Taylor Square Public Art Project’s aim is to create a temporary piece of art that helps celebrate the defining moments shared over the last forty years of Mardi Gras, in an iconic location for the LGBTQI people of Sydney,” Mardi Gras CEO Terese Casu explained.

The installation, created by artists Matthew Aberline and Maurice Goldberg, is designed on a large triangular aluminium truss that rises above the existing grass island and water fountain to transform the space into a light-filled pavilion for the three months the installation will be standing.

“The ‘Yes’ campaign proved that Taylor Square was still an important meeting place for the LGBTQI community,” the artists said in a statement.

“Our artwork reinvigorates the square as a focal point and meeting place, reminding us we have plenty to celebrate.”

Wow! Here's a special SNEAK PEEK at the giant inflatable art installation going up in Taylor Square later this month to celebrate 40 years of Mardi Gras! It's going to be 3 storeys high when it's up and finished! Find out more about it here: https://t.co/wnVtjEBTkZ pic.twitter.com/Yg0IB4EeQZ — Sydney Mardi Gras (@sydneymardigras) June 9, 2018

City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the installation is “big, bold and sassy artwork based on concepts of public protest, joyous celebration, community activation and engagement” and the city was proud to support and celebrate Mardi Gras.

“This wonderfully exuberant work will light up the historical heart of our LGBTQI community in Taylor Square,” she said.

“What began as a bloody protest almost 40 years ago is now a three-week festival celebrating our diverse and resilient LGBTQI communities, acknowledging just how far we have come in the fight for equality and acceptance.

“What better way to commemorate that long history than this politically charged, joyful work.”