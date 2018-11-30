Grindr’s President Defends His Comments About Same-Sex Marriage

The president of gay hookup app Grindr has clarified that he supports marriage equality after he reportedly wrote on Facebook that he agrees “marriage is a holy matrimony between a man and a woman”.

Scott Chen, who became the president of Grindr after the company was bought by a Chinese corporation, wrote and later deleted a post on his personal Facebook page criticising Christian groups fighting against same-sex marriage rights but also suggesting his personal view went against marriage equality.

“Some people think the marriage is a holy matrimony between a man and a woman. And I think so too. But that’s your own business,” he wrote in the post, which seemed to be a commentary on the ongoing same-sex marriage debate in Taiwan.

“Some people think the purpose of the marriage is to have a child carries your DNA. But again, that’s your own business.”

Chen’s remarks were first reported by Into, Grindr’s own online news outlet, and in the comments section of the article Chen hit back by saying he supports marriage equality and the article was “unbalanced and misleading”.

“The reason I said marriage is a holy matrimony between a man and a woman is based on my own personal experience. I am a straight man married to a woman I love and I have two beautiful daughters I love from the marriage,” he wrote.

“This is how I feel about my marriage. Different people have their different feelings about their marriages. You can’t deny my feelings about my marriage.”

He added, “I am a huge advocate for LGBTQ+ rights since I was young. I support gay marriage and I am proud that I can work for Grindr.”

Chen posted the original Facebook post on Monday, a few days after voters in Taiwan rejected same-sex marriage in a referendum.

In his original post, Chen said, “I won’t donate to any Christian organization based in Taiwan.

“Marriage is personal. Why can’t you use your money to help the people suffer from poverty, hunger, war or disasters?” he wrote.

“Why would you want to spend your money on preventing people who love each other from getting married? There is nothing else more important in your life?”

Chen said he had taken down the Facebook post because it had led to “heated discussions” involving a relative.

Grindr was founded by gay California man Joel Simkhai in 2009 and was fully bought out by Chinese gaming corporation Kunlun earlier this year.