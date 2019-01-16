Grindr Shuts Down Its News Site Weeks After It Criticised Boss

Grindr has let go of its entire editorial team and ended its 17 month old LGBTIQ news service INTO.

The shake up comes only weeks after INTO published a controversial article about Grindr President Scott Chen not supporting same-sex marriage.

In a joint statement released by INTO’s editorial staff, they have expressed their deep sadness about the digital outlet’s sudden closure.

“We feel that INTO’s closure is a tremendous loss for LGBTQ media, journalism, and the world,” it said.

“We told stories of transgender prisoners forced to endure nightmarish treatment behind bars, LGBTQ asylum seekers looking for hope and refuge in the United States, and drag queens fighting for space and community in small town Tennessee.

“We shared the hopes and joys of the LGBTQ community, our successes and setbacks, and our triumphs and heartaches during a vulnerable political moment.”

Towards the end of 2018, INTO published a story about Grindr President Scott Chen and his controversial social media comments on same-sex marriage.

In Chen’s Facebook post, originally written in Chinese, he wrote about his belief that marriage should be between a man and a woman.

“Some think marriage is between a man and a woman. I think so, too, but it’s a personal matter,” Chen said.

“Some people think the purpose of marriage is to have your own biological children. It’s a personal matter, too.”

The gay app’s President did not appreciate how his post was interpreted in the INTO article and lashed out by saying his comments on marriage were taken out of context.

Two week’s after the controversial article that upset Chen, the news source would lose Landon Rafe Zumwalt, its head of communications.

In a press release, Zumwalt explained that the reason behind his resignation was that he could not defend something that opposes his personal beliefs.

“As an out and proud gay man madly in love with a man I don’t deserve, I refused to compromise my own values or professional integrity to defend a statement that goes against everything I am and everything I believe,” Zumwalt stated.

After finding out that INTO‘s editorial staff together with their social media team were laid off, he took to social media to express his sadness.

“INTO has been such a powerful voice for young queer people everywhere. I am utterly devastated by this news,” Zumwalt tweeted.