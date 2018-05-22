Hannah Gadsby’s Acclaimed Show ‘Nanette’ Is Coming To Netflix

Comedian Hannah Gadsby has announced the date her critically-acclaimed show Nanette will be released to streaming service Netflix.

The show, which was intended to be the Tasmanian comedian’s last before taking a break, has instead launched her to international fame thanks to her powerful and fearless take on queerness, isolation, and homophobia.

Gadsby describes the show not as comedy but as a “narrative,” tackling everything from homophobia and bullying of LGBTIQ youth to sexual violence and mental illness, all through her own experiences.

The show has won the comedian multiple awards including Best Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Adelaide Fringe; and also Best Comedy Performer at the Helpmann Awards.

Gadsby has since taken Nanette to New York, where its run has been extended multiple times and the show has earned praise from the likes of the New York Times and the New Yorker.

The Netflix special was recorded live at the Sydney Opera House in January, after a yearlong run of performances around Australia.

Nanette will be released to Netflix globally on June 19.