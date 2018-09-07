Hannah Mouncey Slams AFL After Withdrawing From AFLW Draft

Hannah Mouncey has said she will not nominate for the upcoming AFLW draft, citing the ongoing “enormous” toll the process has taken on herself and her friends and family.

The 28-year-old transgender footballer made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday night.

“There are a number of things I can’t risk by continuing this fight, which are far more important than football,” she wrote online.

“The toll this has taken on the people I care about is enormous, as has the toll it’s taken on me. I’m not OK with allowing that to continue.

“Essentially, the toll of doing this on my own has ended up being far too great. The AFL has treated me like shit, with every effort made to wear me down to a point where I couldn’t continue.

“Eventually, what has gone on behind the scenes will come out, and it paints a sad picture of an organisation with no leadership, who cares only for its corporate image above all else.”

Last year, the AFL initially ruled that Mouncey was too strong and ineligible for the AFLW draft, but cleared her to play at a state level with Darebin in Victoria.

The AFL banned Mouncey from the draft last year on the basis of the Victorian Equal Opportunity Act, which states athletes can be discriminated against based on their sex or gender “if strength, stamina or physique is relevant”.

On August 31, the AFL released its new gender diversity policy, which requires trans women and non-binary players to maintain testosterone at or below 5 nmol/Lfor at least 2 years.

The level was reasonable, the AFL said, to ensure that “the competitive advantage of higher levels of testosterone have dissipated to an acceptable degree at the time the trans or non-binary person proposes to play in the AFLW competition.”

Mouncey posted to Twitter copies of personal medical tests and data she had supplied to the AFL to prove her elibility.

“I have uploaded all blood tests I have dating back to the end of 2015 until last month, as well as the data I provided the AFL,” she wrote.

“The reason, is to show the reality of where I sit, to show that this is not because I don’t meet their requirements.

“The testosterone data, to show how far below requirements I am. To do otherwise, I would have risked constant speculation about that, and possibly being labelled a cheat for being above, which is not something I can live with.”

She added, “I’m comfortable in the fact that given the chance, I would have done well at the next level.

“I finished second in the goal kicking for the VFL and was in the teams best players in half the games I played.

“I know I can do it, but it’s not worth what it’s currently costing.”

The AFL said it would not comment while the draft nomination process is still open.

Nominations for the October 23 AFLW draft opened on September 3 and run until September 14.