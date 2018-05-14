Here’s All The Nominees For The 2018 Queen’s Ball Awards

The nominees of this year’s Queens Ball Awards have been unveiled.

This year’s seventeen awards recognise individuals, organisations and events for their outstanding contributions to the LGBTIQ community and will be presented during the 57th Annual Queen’s Ball event in Brisbane.

The event will be held at Brisbane City Hall on June 16. Voting on all of the nominees will open in the coming days.

“This year’s event is the 57th year of celebrating our community and continues to make the Queen’s Ball the longest-running LGBTIQ event in the world,” Brisbane Pride said.

Tickets to the Queen’s Ball Awards are on sale now here.

Proceeds from the event will go to Brisbane Pride and the Kal Collins Memorial Fund, which provides community grants promoting LGBTIQ mental health and suicide prevention.

See the full list of Queen’s Ball Award nominees below:

Activist of the Year

Matilda Alexander

Shelley Argent

Peter Black

Marjorie Blowers

Thomas Coyne

Alex David

Roz Dickson

Michael James

Paige Wilcox

Adult Venue of the Year

The Den

Number 29

Black Rabbit

Wet

Ally of the Year

Shelley Argent

Andrew Bartlett

Belinda Birtles

Eveline Hookman

Miff Pate

Jan Thwaites

Annual Event of the Year

Big Gay Day

Bootco’s Leather Pride Week

Sunshine Coast Fair Day

Trans Fair Day

World AIDS Day Candlelight Vigil

Artist of the Year

John Bortolin

Joel Devereaux

The Final Touch Wig Style (Taylor Ette)

Dylan Hodgon

Matt Poser

Mikarla Teague

Community Social Group Of the Year

Bootco

BrisBears

Brisbane Hustlers

Brisbane Tritons

Q-PAH

Wendybird

Community Support Group of the Year

Diverse Voices

LGBTI Legal Service

Many Genders One Voice

Open Doors

Queensland AIDS Council

DJ of the Year

DJ Ashe

DJ Beksis

DJ Fradge

Master Sergeant

DJ Merlin

DJ Vinceable

First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award

Aunty Dawn

Phillip Sariago

Tanya Quakawoot

Drag Performer of the Year

Tina Bikki

Chocolate Boxx

Melony Brests

Bebe Gunn

Vollie La Vont

Mandy Moobs

Candy Surprise

Licensed Venue of the Year

The Beat Megaclub – Brisbane

Rise Bar & Grill – Gold Coast

The Sportsman Hotel – Brisbane

The Wickham – Brisbane

Media Personality of the Year

Andrew Blythe

Blair Martin

Chad St. James

Jordan Hirst

Michael James

Ruth Gardner

Performer of the Year

Archie Arsenic

Jacqueline Furey

Paul Jay (Candy Surprise)

Kryptonite

Being Jane Lane

Kurt Phelan

Regular Event of the Year

Balls Out Bingo

CWC

Fluffy

Her

T-Bar

Volunteer of the Year

Matilda Alexander

Marjorie Blower

Benjamin Bullivant

Neil Forster

Michael James

Emile McPhee

Anthony Yates

Young Achiever of the Year (25 Years and Under)

Samuel Bouzanquet

Tom Clark

Josh Goyne

Alison Wright