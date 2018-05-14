Here’s All The Nominees For The 2018 Queen’s Ball Awards

The nominees of this year’s Queens Ball Awards have been unveiled.
This year’s seventeen awards recognise individuals, organisations and events for their outstanding contributions to the LGBTIQ community and will be presented during the 57th Annual Queen’s Ball event in Brisbane.
The event will be held at Brisbane City Hall on June 16. Voting on all of the nominees will open in the coming days.
“This year’s event is the 57th year of celebrating our community and continues to make the Queen’s Ball the longest-running LGBTIQ event in the world,” Brisbane Pride said.
Tickets to the Queen’s Ball Awards are on sale now here.
Proceeds from the event will go to Brisbane Pride and the Kal Collins Memorial Fund, which provides community grants promoting LGBTIQ mental health and suicide prevention.
See the full list of Queen’s Ball Award nominees below:
Activist of the Year
Matilda Alexander
Shelley Argent
Peter Black
Marjorie Blowers
Thomas Coyne
Alex David
Roz Dickson
Michael James
Paige Wilcox
Adult Venue of the Year
The Den
Number 29
Black Rabbit
Wet
Ally of the Year
Shelley Argent
Andrew Bartlett
Belinda Birtles
Eveline Hookman
Miff Pate
Jan Thwaites
Annual Event of the Year
Big Gay Day
Bootco’s Leather Pride Week
Sunshine Coast Fair Day
Trans Fair Day
World AIDS Day Candlelight Vigil
Artist of the Year
John Bortolin
Joel Devereaux
The Final Touch Wig Style (Taylor Ette)
Dylan Hodgon
Matt Poser
Mikarla Teague
Community Social Group Of the Year
Bootco
BrisBears
Brisbane Hustlers
Brisbane Tritons
Q-PAH
Wendybird
Community Support Group of the Year
Diverse Voices
LGBTI Legal Service
Many Genders One Voice
Open Doors
Queensland AIDS Council
DJ of the Year
DJ Ashe
DJ Beksis
DJ Fradge
Master Sergeant
DJ Merlin
DJ Vinceable
First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award
Aunty Dawn
Phillip Sariago
Tanya Quakawoot
Drag Performer of the Year
Tina Bikki
Chocolate Boxx
Melony Brests
Bebe Gunn
Vollie La Vont
Mandy Moobs
Candy Surprise
Licensed Venue of the Year
The Beat Megaclub – Brisbane
Rise Bar & Grill – Gold Coast
The Sportsman Hotel – Brisbane
The Wickham – Brisbane
Media Personality of the Year
Andrew Blythe
Blair Martin
Chad St. James
Jordan Hirst
Michael James
Ruth Gardner
Performer of the Year
Archie Arsenic
Jacqueline Furey
Paul Jay (Candy Surprise)
Kryptonite
Being Jane Lane
Kurt Phelan
Regular Event of the Year
Balls Out Bingo
CWC
Fluffy
Her
T-Bar
Volunteer of the Year
Matilda Alexander
Marjorie Blower
Benjamin Bullivant
Neil Forster
Michael James
Emile McPhee
Anthony Yates
Young Achiever of the Year (25 Years and Under)
Samuel Bouzanquet
Tom Clark
Josh Goyne
Alison Wright