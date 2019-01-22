Here’s How Many Same-Sex Couples Have Married In Your Region Of Queensland

More than 1300 same-sex couples have wed in Queensland since same-sex marriage ceremonies could legally be held just over one year ago on January 9, 2018.

According to data released by the state government to the 12 month milestone, a total of 1330 same-sex marriages have been registered across Queensland one year on.

“Marriage celebrants from the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages wed 199 couples, while other celebrants conducted 1074 ceremonies,” Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath said.

“On top of this, 47 couples were married at courthouses and 10 had church weddings.

“Registry data shows that the majority of same-sex marriages have occurred in larger population areas such as Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay regions, but there have been weddings across the state since the laws came into effect.

Ms D’Ath said as celebrants have 30 days to register a marriage after the event, even more couples will have married with their registration applications still to be received by the registry.

Last March, it was revealed the country’s first ever same sex marriage took place in Queensland on December 15, 2017.

Authorities granted a special exemption to Jo Grant and Jill Kindt to waive the 30-day waiting period so Grant could tie the knot before losing her battle with terminal cancer.

Three other couples also received exemption from the waiting period, Ms D’Ath said.

Regional breakdown of same-sex marriages by LGA council (as at 9 January 2019):

Brisbane City: 460

Gold Coast City: 159

Sunshine Coast Regional: 123

Moreton Bay Regional Council: 84

Cairns Regional Council: 46

Noosa Shire Council: 40

Townsville City: 38

Douglas Shire Council: 34

Ipswich City: 32

Scenic Rim Regional Council: 29

Logan City: 29

Fraser Coast Regional: 28

Mackay Regional Council: 25

Toowoomba Regional Council: 24

Redland City Council: 23

Whitsunday Regional Council: 20

Bundaberg Regional Council: 17

Livingstone Shire Council: 14

Rockhampton Regional Council: 13

Lockyer Valley Regional: 10

Southern Downs Regional: 9

Gympie Regional: 7

Tablelands Regional Council: 5

Somerset Regional Council: 5

Goondiwindi Regional Council: <5 Maranoa Regional Council: <5 Western Downs Regional Council: <5Cassowary Coast Regional: <5Gladstone Regional Council: <5Balonne Shire: <5Barcaldine Regional Council: <5South Burnett Regional: <5Charters Towers Regional: <5Central Highlands Regional: <5Isaac Regional Council: <5Mareeba Shire Council: <5Cook Shire: <5Blackall-Tambo Regional: <5Total: 1,330

(Numbers less than five are not specified for privacy reasons.)