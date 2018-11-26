Here’s Some Good Habits That Will Improve Your Gut Health

As QNews Magazine’s Publisher Richard Bakker is attending Goodlife Health Clubs to get fit and trim in anticipation of his future wedding, Goodlife Fortitude Valley have shared with us some recommendations for healthy eating.

Our immune system, our risk of chronic diseases, our body weight and even our mood can be linked to the health of our gut.

Include more fermented foods in your diet, or take a probiotic supplement. Probiotics are live ‘good’ bacteria that can positively influence gut health. Fermented foods, such as yoghurt, kefir, kombucha, miso and pickled vegetables naturally contain probiotics.

Choose more plant-based meals. Plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds and wholegrains, are rich sources of prebiotic fibre. These act as food sources for good bacteria within the gut. Plant-based foods known to be particularly high in pre-biotic fibre include onion and garlic, apples, asparagus, peas, flaxseeds and oats.

Cut down on sugar, fat and alcohol. Diets high in saturated fats, sugars and alcohol increase the number of ‘bad’ gut bacteria in the gut. These bacteria produce ‘endotoxins’ that can damage the cells lining our intestines, as previously mentioned.

Stress less! There is a strong connection between our brain and our gut, so any changes occurring in the brain can influence gut function (and vice versa). Exposure to stress can lead to unfavourable changes in our gut bacteria. It’s normal to feel stressed from time to time. However, if you feel your levels of stress are above average or unmanageable, perhaps it’s time to seek some support.

Practice good food hygiene. Avoid ‘bad’ bacterial growth in your gut by making sure you follow basic food hygiene principles. Wash your hands after going to the bathroom and before eating, wash your fruits and vegetables to remove dirt, cook your chicken all the way through, and store your foods correctly.